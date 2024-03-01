Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 108,341 APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 108,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in APi Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in APi Group by 386.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in APi Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in APi Group by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

APG opened at $35.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. APi Group Co. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $36.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -46.17, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average of $29.83.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. APi Group had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other APi Group news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $199,496.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APG shares. TheStreet cut shares of APi Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of APi Group in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of APi Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

