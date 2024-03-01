Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,056 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Lincoln Electric worth $5,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth about $591,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,620,000 after acquiring an additional 38,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LECO has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $208.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.56.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $256.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.63 and a 200 day moving average of $201.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.36 and a twelve month high of $259.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.26. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 30.31%.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Electric

In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $834,202.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,655.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,616 shares of company stock worth $20,843,606 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.