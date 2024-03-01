Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 166.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,426 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $6,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VST. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Vistra during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Vistra during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Vistra stock opened at $54.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.52. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $55.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.
VST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vistra from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
