Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $6.40 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,196 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 36.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,921,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,248,960,000 after buying an additional 5,270,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,034,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,425,595,000 after buying an additional 495,948 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after buying an additional 2,602,246 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,263,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,456,299,000 after buying an additional 179,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,465,000 after buying an additional 302,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $289.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $256.35 and its 200-day moving average is $232.76. The stock has a market cap of $115.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.04. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $155.38 and a twelve month high of $289.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 42.89%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,210,323. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ETN

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.