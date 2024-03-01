Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,293 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $5,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 348.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IR shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cfra raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI cut Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.64.

IR opened at $91.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.22. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $51.84 and a one year high of $92.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.21%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $21,638,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,843.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $21,638,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,843.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $667,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,011 shares of company stock valued at $24,178,259 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

