Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $5.66 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,669 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,234 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 370.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 14,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,423,000 after buying an additional 11,073 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 27,734.0% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 13,917 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after buying an additional 13,867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 73,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,206,000 after buying an additional 10,815 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,936 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,027,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,264 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LULU. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.87.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $467.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $476.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.26. The company has a market cap of $58.94 billion, a PE ratio of 59.43, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.58 and a 52-week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,712,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

