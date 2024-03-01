Stantec Inc. (STN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Stantec Stock Down 1.6 %

Stantec stock opened at C$113.32 on Friday. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of C$75.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$118.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$108.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$97.81.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.22 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Stantec will post 4.3106759 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STN has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares set a C$109.00 price target on Stantec and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Stantec from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Stantec from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Stantec from C$106.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Stantec from C$97.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$114.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on STN

Insider Transactions at Stantec

In other news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston purchased 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$104.15 per share, with a total value of C$1,067,537.50. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.