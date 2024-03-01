Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Winpak Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of WPK opened at C$40.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$41.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 10.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.18. Winpak has a fifty-two week low of C$36.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on WPK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Winpak from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC cut shares of Winpak from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Winpak Company Profile

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high-performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, and shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

