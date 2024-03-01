Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical device company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $931.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cooper Companies updated its FY24 guidance to $3.50-3.58 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.500-3.580 EPS.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE COO opened at $93.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $75.93 and a 52 week high of $99.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 63.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $88.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $96.25 to $93.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $50,404.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total transaction of $110,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $50,404.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 319,280 shares of company stock worth $29,115,939. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cooper Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COO. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

