Gotham Asset Management LLC Increases Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 104.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 243,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,729 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $6,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 117.5% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNP shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.64.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CNP opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $31.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

