Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $6.64 Million Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 1,284.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,492 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Berry Global Group worth $6,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 25,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 67.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 97,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 60.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 621,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,471,000 after acquiring an additional 233,368 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 949,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,803,000 after acquiring an additional 69,062 shares during the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $58.27 on Friday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $69.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.76 and a 200 day moving average of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.66%.

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

In related news, insider James Till sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $777,503.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.49 per share, with a total value of $58,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,030.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Till sold 11,903 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $777,503.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.