Corton Capital Inc. Buys 1,654 Shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Corton Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Herbalife were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Herbalife by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Herbalife by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 207,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 62,258 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Herbalife by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,989,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,808,000 after purchasing an additional 209,949 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Herbalife by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,742,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,378,000 after purchasing an additional 147,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Herbalife in the 3rd quarter worth about $381,000.

Get Herbalife alerts:

Herbalife Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $8.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.42. Herbalife Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Herbalife ( NYSE:HLF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Herbalife Ltd. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Herbalife from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Herbalife from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Herbalife from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HLF

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael Johnson bought 61,725 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $498,120.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 603,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,871,915.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Herbalife Profile

(Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.