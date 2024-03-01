Corton Capital Inc. Takes Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLGN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at $54,128,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 24.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,709,000 after acquiring an additional 975,726 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,667,000 after acquiring an additional 868,999 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Silgan by 1,925.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 497,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,802,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Silgan by 69.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,381,000 after purchasing an additional 436,243 shares during the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SLGN opened at $43.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.69. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.26.

Silgan Increases Dividend

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 5.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Silgan from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Silgan from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Silgan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Silgan from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Silgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Silgan

About Silgan

(Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.