Corton Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 20,049 Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PARA. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the second quarter worth $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC raised its holdings in Paramount Global by 635.0% during the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Paramount Global during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Stock Performance

PARA stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.84.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PARA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.84.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Paramount Global

About Paramount Global

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.