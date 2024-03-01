Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Holdings Boosted by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,964 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $6,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,559,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,058,000 after buying an additional 405,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,026,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,770,000 after buying an additional 486,706 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,650,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,303,000 after buying an additional 119,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 515.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,467,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,432,000 after buying an additional 2,066,855 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,072,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,205,000 after buying an additional 539,003 shares during the period. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ryan Specialty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

Ryan Specialty stock opened at $52.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.72 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.51.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company had revenue of $532.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

