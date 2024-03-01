California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 15,908 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 867,516 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 15,908 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of eBay worth $38,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in eBay in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock opened at $47.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.75 and a 200-day moving average of $42.37. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $49.47. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.44.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EBAY. UBS Group upped their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.84.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

