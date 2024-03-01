Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $131.49, but opened at $146.99. Chart Industries shares last traded at $153.83, with a volume of 576,027 shares trading hands.

The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GTLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.88 per share, with a total value of $50,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,337.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.88 per share, with a total value of $50,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,337.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,756.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chart Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 164.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Chart Industries Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 375.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.67.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

