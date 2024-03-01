California State Teachers Retirement System Invests $46.06 Million in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,293,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,063,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Kenvue at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. bought a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,244,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,139,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,832,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,200,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 1,950.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 93,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 89,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.92.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $27.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.62.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

