Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Insider Sells $36,097.20 in Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) insider Glenn Hedde sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $36,097.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,997.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Glenn Hedde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 5th, Glenn Hedde sold 1,335 shares of Customers Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $64,734.15.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $54.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.43 and a 200 day moving average of $44.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.69. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $60.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $191.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 17.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 56.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 15.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,216,000 after acquiring an additional 214,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on Customers Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

