Teza Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Garmin by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 57,478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Garmin by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 232,315 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,440,000 after buying an additional 125,812 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at $596,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at $656,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:GRMN opened at $137.42 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $93.52 and a 12 month high of $139.49. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.14.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,411,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,411,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $217,656.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at $21,379,016.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,571 shares of company stock worth $1,413,944. 19.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GRMN. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Garmin Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, and Auto. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; and fitness accessories.

Featured Stories

