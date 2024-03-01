HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.760-0.860 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.250-3.650 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised HP from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Edward Jones raised HP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC raised HP from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised HP from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.40.

HP Trading Down 1.4 %

HP stock opened at $28.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04. HP has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. HP had a negative return on equity of 174.16% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that HP will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in HP by 89.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 413,491 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in HP by 46.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 97,178 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in HP by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

