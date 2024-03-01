Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $137.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.80. The company has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $145.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.38%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.31.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $357,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $357,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,929 shares of company stock worth $12,730,599.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $393,291,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,413 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,203,000 after acquiring an additional 942,651 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 196.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,433,000 after acquiring an additional 823,300 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 16.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,769,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,114,000 after buying an additional 386,125 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

