MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Insider Kristian Reich Sells 29,431 Shares of Stock

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) insider Kristian Reich sold 29,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,618,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kristian Reich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 20th, Kristian Reich sold 10,000 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $574,300.00.

On Friday, February 16th, Kristian Reich sold 10,000 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $601,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Kristian Reich sold 10,000 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $624,300.00.

Shares of MLTX opened at $48.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.78 and a beta of 1.30. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $64.98.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $387,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,264,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,916,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,439,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.42.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

