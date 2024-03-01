TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Chairman Sells $705,756.36 in Stock

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) Chairman James G. Coulter sold 16,949 shares of TPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $705,756.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 386,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,112,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPG opened at $44.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.35. TPG Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.74 and a 1-year high of $45.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,108.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.08.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. TPG had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $529.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TPG Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,398.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of TPG in the first quarter worth $763,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of TPG in the first quarter worth $474,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TPG in the first quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TPG in the first quarter worth $449,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in TPG in the first quarter worth $14,585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TPG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of TPG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of TPG in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TPG from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of TPG in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TPG from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.04.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

