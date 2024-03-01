Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) CFO Sells $356,262.35 in Stock

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $356,262.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,770 shares in the company, valued at $6,886,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Strategic Education Trading Up 16.5 %

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $110.79 on Friday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.53 and a 52-week high of $111.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.49.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The health services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.34. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $302.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 117.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Strategic Education by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,249,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth about $973,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Strategic Education by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 24,406 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Strategic Education by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on STRA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.25.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Stories

