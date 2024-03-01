Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Citigroup

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

SHOO has been the topic of several other reports. Williams Trading reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.38.

Steven Madden Stock Down 1.0 %

Steven Madden stock opened at $42.82 on Thursday. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $45.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $519.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.96 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.52%.

Institutional Trading of Steven Madden

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,876,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Steven Madden by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,941,000 after purchasing an additional 648,822 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Steven Madden by 374.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 740,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,185,000 after purchasing an additional 584,156 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Steven Madden by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,347,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,071,000 after acquiring an additional 563,607 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,660,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

(Get Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

Featured Stories

