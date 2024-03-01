Corton Capital Inc. Invests $275,000 in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EE. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Excelerate Energy by 643.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Excelerate Energy by 775.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. 21.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Excelerate Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Excelerate Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Excelerate Energy Stock Up 13.0 %

Shares of EE opened at $15.70 on Friday. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $240.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.31 million. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 2.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.71%.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

