Fred Alger Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,156 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,488,833 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $10,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.82.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $54.52 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $43.77 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The company has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

