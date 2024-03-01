19,606 Shares in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,606 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after buying an additional 77,933 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth about $432,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in KB Home by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 181,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 12,048 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 188.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 50,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 33,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home Trading Up 3.9 %

KBH stock opened at $66.44 on Friday. KB Home has a 12-month low of $33.92 and a 12-month high of $66.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.55 and its 200 day moving average is $53.98.

KB Home Announces Dividend

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. KB Home’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $5,040,454.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,449,883.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $5,040,454.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,119 shares in the company, valued at $9,449,883.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $595,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,119 shares in the company, valued at $9,296,886.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 373,635 shares of company stock valued at $22,400,005 in the last ninety days. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KBH. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on KB Home from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KB Home from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on KB Home from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on KB Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KB Home

About KB Home

(Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.