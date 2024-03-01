Caxton Associates LP Invests $833,000 in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 27,781 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 432.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 13,399 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE DXC opened at $21.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.88. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $29.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.44, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a positive return on equity of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DXC. Citigroup lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

