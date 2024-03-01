Caxton Associates LP Buys New Shares in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. Caxton Associates LP owned 0.09% of Proto Labs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter worth $7,035,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Proto Labs by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 541,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,946,000 after buying an additional 266,724 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 461,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,426,000 after acquiring an additional 179,112 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 320.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 229,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after acquiring an additional 174,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 583,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,902,000 after purchasing an additional 161,775 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of PRLB opened at $36.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.62. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $41.87. The stock has a market cap of $936.98 million, a PE ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 1.34.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

