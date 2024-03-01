Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,564 Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $369,800,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after purchasing an additional 306,750 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,394,000 after purchasing an additional 263,944 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 966.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,295,000 after purchasing an additional 262,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 19,037.4% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 206,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,053,000 after purchasing an additional 205,223 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza Price Performance

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $448.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $421.49 and a 200-day moving average of $392.59. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $476.18.

Domino's Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DPZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective (up from $420.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 target price (up from $445.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.79.

Domino's Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

