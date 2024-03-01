Teza Capital Management LLC Buys 8,975 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,975 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth about $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,099,000 after acquiring an additional 60,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TROW has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $530,467.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,971.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $530,467.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,925.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,514,192. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

TROW stock opened at $113.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.80. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.89%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.