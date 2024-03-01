Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 189.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,226,006,000 after purchasing an additional 510,953 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 184.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,195,000 after purchasing an additional 355,824 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,414,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,004,000. 32.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIA opened at $389.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $381.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.49. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $314.97 and a 52-week high of $392.84.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

