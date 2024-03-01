Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,688 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Cummins worth $17,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Cummins by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Cummins by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $268.61 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $273.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.94.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 129.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,584,529.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.33.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

