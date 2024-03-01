Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,554 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Nucor were worth $18,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Nucor by 262.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 62,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 45,312 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Nucor by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Nucor by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Nucor by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 124,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,416,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,610. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 77,330 shares of company stock valued at $13,672,548 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NUE stock opened at $192.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.28. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.79 and a fifty-two week high of $193.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.89 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NUE. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.43.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

