Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $32.84 Million Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,435 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.20% of Cincinnati Financial worth $32,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CINF. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CINF stock opened at $114.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $122.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,795.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

