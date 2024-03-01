Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.150-0.230 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

FPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Farmland Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE:FPI opened at $11.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.34. The stock has a market cap of $565.75 million, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.75. Farmland Partners has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $13.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Farmland Partners in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Farmland Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Farmland Partners during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 178,200 acres in 20 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

