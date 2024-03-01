DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06, reports. The firm had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.85 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 12.48%. DoubleVerify updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

DoubleVerify Trading Down 21.4 %

NYSE DV opened at $30.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.22, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.16. DoubleVerify has a 1-year low of $23.42 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

In other news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $28,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,846.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $411,364.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,942,845.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $28,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,846.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,977 shares of company stock valued at $785,313 in the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 75,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DV. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.11.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

