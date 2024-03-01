Nicole R. Hadas Sells 7,411 Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Stock

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) SVP Nicole R. Hadas sold 7,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $11,264.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 669,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,234.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Akebia Therapeutics Price Performance

AKBA stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AKBA. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

Featured Stories

