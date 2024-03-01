Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HPE. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

NYSE:HPE opened at $15.21 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.31.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $3,439,867.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,561,135.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 4,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $80,000.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,934 shares in the company, valued at $490,019.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $3,439,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 278,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,561,135.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,423,320,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 90.2% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

