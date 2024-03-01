Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SHLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised Shoals Technologies Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.12.

SHLS opened at $12.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.17. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 51.32 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHLS. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 4,053.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,254,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,634,000 after buying an additional 5,128,195 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,288,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,208,000 after buying an additional 3,112,106 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 38.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,045,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,329,000 after buying an additional 2,764,566 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,416,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 301.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,522,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,206,000 after buying an additional 1,894,560 shares in the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

