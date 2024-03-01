Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “Buy” Rating for NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $120.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $105.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 34.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NTAP. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.13.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $89.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.69. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. NetApp has a 12 month low of $59.73 and a 12 month high of $91.78.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at $936,547.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,242 shares of company stock worth $796,746 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 66.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in NetApp by 6.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in NetApp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

