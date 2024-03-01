GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) PT Raised to $8.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on GoodRx from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America cut GoodRx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GoodRx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.47.

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a current ratio of 8.23. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 194.80 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.00. GoodRx has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.37.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 2,602.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 33.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

