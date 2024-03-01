Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.1% in the third quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS stock opened at $69.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.49. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $69.55.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.51%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,286.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.47.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

