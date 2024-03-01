Corton Capital Inc. Lowers Position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Corton Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,932 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBC. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the 4th quarter worth about $712,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MasterBrand alerts:

MasterBrand Stock Performance

NYSE MBC opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.33. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $17.61.

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $677.10 million during the quarter. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 6.68%.

(Free Report)

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasterBrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterBrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.