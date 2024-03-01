Corton Capital Inc. Makes New $288,000 Investment in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 2,558.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 24.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 96.6% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 206.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IMVT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Immunovant from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.73.

Immunovant Stock Performance

Immunovant stock opened at $35.37 on Friday. Immunovant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $45.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.18.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunovant

In other Immunovant news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $50,051.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 409,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,820,472.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $147,568.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 944,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,455,394.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $50,051.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 409,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,820,472.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,151 shares of company stock worth $659,896 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

