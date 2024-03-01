Corton Capital Inc. Buys 4,101 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Corton Capital Inc. increased its holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 291.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in BigCommerce by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on BIGC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.56.

BigCommerce Stock Up 0.6 %

BIGC stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.31. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.08, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 5.09.

About BigCommerce

(Free Report)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.