Corton Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Corton Capital Inc. boosted its stake in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in AvidXchange were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in AvidXchange by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AvidXchange by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 71,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in AvidXchange by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in AvidXchange by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AvidXchange by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AvidXchange news, insider Ryan Stahl sold 26,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $320,241.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 22,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $269,438.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,184.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Stahl sold 26,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $320,241.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,369 shares of company stock worth $669,505 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDX opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.47. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $13.56.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVDX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of AvidXchange from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

Read Our Latest Report on AvidXchange

About AvidXchange

(Free Report)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.