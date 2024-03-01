Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 3,654 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 617.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 350.0% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $824.90.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $791.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $620.94 and a 200 day moving average of $514.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $222.97 and a 52-week high of $823.94.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,174 shares of company stock worth $69,582,008 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

